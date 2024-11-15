Before He Became Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield Starred In A Tom Cruise Flop

Andrew Garfield has turned himself into quite the actor over the last decade or so. Not only does he star in acclaimed films such as "Tick, Tick...Boom!" or the recently released "We Live in Time" for A24, but he's also capable of delivering the goods in blockbusters as well. He was a major reason why 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" became one of the biggest movies ever. But before he became an A-list actor capable of walking comfortably in both of these worlds, he starred in an oft-forgotten drama alongside Tom Cruise.

The movie was 2007's "Lions for Lambs," directed by cinematic legend Robert Redford, who also stars in the film. Not only that, but Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actors of all time, was in the film as well, as was future big star Michael Peña. In hindsight, it looks like a murderer's row of talent. For Garfield, it was a big break, becoming just his second major movie credit after "Boy A." Despite the talent pool, "Lions for Lambs" was a critical flop and a commercial disappointment.

"Lions for Lambs" holds a pretty lousy 28% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with an equally lousy 47% audience score. That reception was reflected at the box office, as the film made just $64.8 million worldwide against a $35 million budget. Given that home video and cable were a bigger deal at the time, the movie might have eventually made its money back. Still, it was far from a success, to put it mildly.

The film centers on a pair of young men who are inspired by their idealistic professor Dr. Mallery (Redford) to do something meaningful with their lives. So, they join the military and ship off to Afghanistan. Their experiences tie together two seemingly unrelated stories. In California, Mallery is attempting to get through to a disaffected student named Todd (Garfield), while in Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate (Cruise) is set to give a journalist (Streep) the scoop of her career.