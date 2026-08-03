Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma Review: An Ultra Post-Modern Take On Slasher Flicks

Jane Schoenbrun has said in interviews that their 2024 film "I Saw the TV Glow" was about the "egg crack," that is, the moment when a trans person realizes that they're trans. Schoenbrun, however, was also also making a very frank media study about the way our favorite teen TV shows came to inform — or perhaps misinform — our most formative years. A great TV show or movie can be there for us when we feel like we're alone, and it may even have vital information about ourselves and our personalities embedded within it, but it also can fail us in a profound way. Watching a great TV series may make us think we're getting what we need for a stronger, more well-adjusted life, but in a very tragic way, all we're doing is watching a TV glow. We need to relitigate our favorites and constantly rediscover why we liked them to begin with.

Schoenbrun's new film, "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," is also a profound and emotional work of media analysis, this time targeting the corny, sexist, transphobic slasher movies that Gen-X grew up watching in the 1980s. Schoenbrun, however, born in 1987, isn't making a late-stage slasher (like in the late '80s) or a self-aware meta-slasher (like in the '90s), or a violent reinvention of the slasher (like in the '00), or even a thoughtful, essaying dissection of the genre revealing its inherent queerness/misogyny (like one might read in the '10s). All of those things, in fact, are namechecked (sometimes with an eyeroll) in "Sex and Death."

"Sex and Death," then, becomes a '20s essay on the sexual realities that rest within the genesis of all slashers. It loops back around and rediscovers the cathartic sex and death that sparked all this mess to begin with.