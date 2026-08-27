Why Dr. Boyce From Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 6, "Off-Hour."

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 spotlights the friendship between Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). They've spent the series working alongside each other, and the Season 2 episode "Under the Cloak of War" also showed that, before the Enterprise, they served together as field medics during the Federation-Klingon war.

In "Off-Hour," a tiny crack forms. Dr. M'Benga reveals he's called back his predecessor as the Enterprise's chief medical officer, the acerbic Dr. Boyce (Brian Markinson), in case he ever decides to leave the ship. Chapel says she'd have to leave too if Boyce took over, and M'Benga admonishes her for "always" having "one foot out the door." But all of that is forgotten when the Enterprise hits a slipstream wormhole, draining the ship's power and making its insides crash about. M'Benga is pinned by a shaking table and his waist area is crushed, but Chapel refuses to let him die. When Boyce, who is stuck in the galley, writes his injuries off as lethal and tries to order Chapel to help him treat other wounded, she refuses.

Boyce is not a new creation of "Strange New Worlds." The character originates from the original (and unused) "Star Trek" pilot, "The Cage," where he was played by John Hoyt. There he was the earliest prototype for Bones McCoy (DeForest Kelley), as "The Cage" has Boyce sharing a drink with Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter), who confides in him the way Kirk (William Shatner) would do to Bones in later episodes.

That's not the only thing familiar about Boyce. Markinson is a prolific TV day player with many credits to his name, including previous "Star Trek" shows.