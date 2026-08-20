Who Plays The Orion Captain And Commander In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 5, "A Level 5 Transporter Accident."

A teaser for the latest "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," shared by Paramount+ Mexico via Twitter/X, buried the lede of the episode's premise. The first two-thirds of this 30-second teaser show Orion pirates taking over the Enterprise and attacking Spock (Ethan Peck). It's only towards the end that we learn why the Enterprise is helpless: everyone except Spock has been turned into a puppet by, well, "A Level 5 Transporter Accident."

The Orions go back to the very beginning of "Star Trek." In the unaired pilot episode "The Cage," Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) sees a vision of Vina (Susan Oliver) dancing before him as a green-skinned Orion slave girl. Season 3 episode "Whom God Destroys" featured another sexy dancing Orion, Marta (Yvonne Craig, best known for playing Batgirl on the 1960s "Batman" show).

Orions have largely been depicted since as interstellar pirates and criminals, but later "Trek" shows have tried to revise them into something more complex than brutal criminals. The "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Bound" revealed the "slave girl" thing is an act — Orion women actually control men with overpowering pheromones. Animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which featured the first Orion main character D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), ran with the idea that Orion society is a matriarchy. Now, too, does "Strange New Worlds." The captain of this Orion raiding party is a woman (played by Rachael Harris) leading a crew of men, including her commander played by Joe Lo Truglio ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine").