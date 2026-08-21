Insidious: Out Of The Further Post-Credits Scene Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Insidious: Out of the Further."

Ever since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most mid- and post-credits scenes have been used by filmmakers as ways of introducing possibilities (if not making outright promises) for future installments. In addition to such table-setting teases, end-credit material is also a place to find little comedic callbacks or payoffs. The proliferation of both types of credit scenes has spread beyond superhero films, including into genres like horror. In fact, this summer's "Evil Dead Burn" had examples of both: a mid-credits gag/pay-off (which also hints at a possible sequel) and a post-credits tease.

However, there's another type of end-credit scene: the one that serves as a conclusion the filmmakers, for whatever reason, believed worked better when separated from the main body of the film. This month's "Insidious: Out of the Further" contains just such a scene, which appears mid-credits after the film's main-on-end titles. While the scene could've worked fine if it had been included before the credit roll, it makes sense that writer/director Jacob Chase decided to separate it.

Given that the scene depicts the dark fate of the film's antagonist, Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell), it's better as a footnote, allowing the victory of the heroine, Gemma Hall (Amelia Eve), to feel more special and personal. Additionally, while there's no explicit tease for future "Insidious" adventures within the scene, its placement in the mid-credits could imply that we have yet to see the last of Cyrus. Whether that proves true or not, the scene certainly suggests that the demons within the Further itself will return in some capacity.