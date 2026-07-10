Evil Dead Burn Post-Credits Scene Explained

Major spoilers for "Evil Dead Burn" ahead.

The "Evil Dead" franchise has lasted for over 40 years and includes several comic book series, video games, the "Ash vs Evil Dead" TV show, and six feature films, with the latest being this week's "Evil Dead Burn." Up to now, though, this property has been remarkably anthological. Naturally, the first three movies and "Ash vs Evil Dead" tell a serialized story about Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), but any of those titles can be watched before the others with no need for preparation. Previously, only "Ash vs Evil Dead" itself featured anything resembling a tight-knit mythology and recurring characters other than Ash himself. By contrast, 2013's "Evil Dead" and 2023's "Evil Dead Rise" each seemed to take a staunch standalone anthology approach.

That's all changed with "Evil Dead Burn." Not only is the movie an expressly direct sequel to "Rise," it also features a revelatory post-credits scene that returns to the crematorium seen earlier in the film. Its manager laments having to run the place herself after the untimely death of her employee at the hands of a Deadite, and her curious daughter notices some urns on a shelf and inquires about them. When the manager is called away, the girl sees that one of the urns contains the remains of Ellie Bixler. At that moment, the girl looks into a nearby mirror, where Deadite Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), the primary villain of "Rise," appears and promptly kills her. Ellie marks the first major recurrence of an actor and character besides Ash in the "Evil Dead" films. This means that, in addition to paying off the theme of how domestic violence lingers in "Burn," the scene implies that an "Evil Dead" universe may now be a real thing.