How To Watch The Evil Dead Movies And TV Shows In Order

One can indeed watch each installment in Sam Raimi's celebrated "Evil Dead" franchise in the order of their release, but it might not help keep the continuity clear. The actual narrative throughline of the "Evil Dead" movies is a little hazy throughout, and each new movie might serve as a soft reboot of the one that came before it. The ending of one movie doesn't clearly link to the next, and the main character of Ash (Bruce Campbell) doesn't seem to learn or grow from his experiences. Indeed, Ash only appears to get dumber and more selfish with every outing. The already-weak continuity then becomes especially messy when one starts factoring in director's edits and alternate endings that only sort of count toward the franchise's central canon. One can also, if they were ambitious, include short films that Sam Raimi made when he was a teenager. He is an iconoclast.

And then, just to make things especially confusing, the series was rebooted in earnest, and a whole secondary trilogy of films can now be included, this time without Bruce Campbell or Sam Raimi involved in a creative capacity. And this list won't even include the multiple "Evil Dead" video games that Bruce Campbell participated in, nor will it include any of the comic books or "Evil Dead: The Musical," which ran Off-Broadway in 2006.

The release order is as follows:

"Within the Woods" (1978)

"The Evil Dead" (1981)

"Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn" (1987)

"Army of Darkness" (1993)

"Evil Dead" (2013)

"Ash vs. Evil Dead" (TV Series, 2015 – 2018)

"Evil Dead Rise" (2023)

"Evil Dead Burn" (2026)

Now go to the drive-in in your 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88, grab some popcorn, and get cracking on these wonderfully gory movies. Because no horrorhound's education is complete without having seen all of them.