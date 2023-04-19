Bruce Campbell Says Sam Raimi Is Working On An Evil Dead 'Bible,' With New Movies Every Two To Three Years

This Friday, "Evil Dead Rise" will revitalize Sam Raimi's classic horror franchise once again in a way that's familiar but completely fresh. Though the new entry trades in teenagers in mysterious cabins in the woods for a troubled family living in a high rise apartment, it maintains all the geysers of blood, gore, chainsaws, and dark humor that the series is known for. Just as Fede Álvarez did with his 2013 reboot, director Lee Cronin is taking Raimi's world back to its nastier roots by returning to the nihilistic, oppressive atmosphere that made the original 1981 "The Evil Dead" a midnight movie sensation.

After making great impressions with preview test audiences, Cronin's movie went from being an HBO Max exclusive to receiving a wide theatrical release. The hype for "Evil Dead Rise" is truly real, but when you see it this weekend, don't expect our beloved horror-himbo Ash Williams to make an appearance.

While Bruce Campbell and his physically challenging performance as Ash used to be the face of the franchise, the longtime friend and collaborator of Raimi now prefers to work behind the scenes to help push the "Evil Dead" series forward. This week, in an interview with The AV Club, Campbell explained that while the universe is the same, the future of the series doesn't belong to Ash or any legacy characters anymore. "It's all about the books now," Campbell explained. That is, the "Evil Dead" brand going forward will center on the terrors that the three Books of the Dead unleash on innocent, unsuspecting people.

Campbell also revealed that he and Raimi now have a goal and roadmap for the franchise moving forward — and that involves creating an "Evil Dead" lore bible to pass down to future collaborators.