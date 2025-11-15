A Classic '80s Horror Movie Utilized Real Skeletons In Shooting Multiple Scenes

For many years, Tobe Hooper's 1982 horror film "Poltergeist" was said to be cursed, largely because of the number of cast members who died close either to its release or the release of the "Poltergeist" sequels. Young star Heather O'Rourke died of stenosis at the age of 12 in 1988, shortly after finishing her work on "Poltergeist III." Dominique Dunne, who played the older sister Dana, was murdered by her boyfriend in 1982, only five months after the first film was released. Julian Beck, who played the ghostly villain in "Poltergeist II: The Other Side," died of stomach cancer seven months before the movie's release. Finally, Will Sampson, who also starred in "Poltergeist II," died in 1987 after surgery complications.

Foremost, these deaths are sad, and these actors should all be respected and properly mourned. O'Rourke, Dunne, Beck, and Sampson are real people, not a ghost story. Details of their relationship to the "Poltergeist" movies are explored tastefully and in great detail in the excellent Shudder documentary series "Cursed Films."

That series pointed out the widespread "curse" beset the production of "Poltergeist" specifically because it used real human bones during a skeleton attack sequence late in the movie. During the film's scary, intense climax, JoBeth Williams' character, Diane Freeling, falls into a muddy, unfinished swimming pool in a rainstorm and finds skeletal human remains floating up in the muddy water beside her. The skeletons appear to be alive, briefly, and have flesh still clinging to them. They're also real skeletons

Indeed, Williams has long maintained that the skeletons were real, something she once repeated on an episode of "TV Myths and Legends." The film's makeup artist, Craig Reardon, further testified under oath that they were, in fact, real human bones.

It seems, though, that real human skeletons have been common on horror movie sets throughout cinema history. Why? Because it's cheaper to get real human bones than to build fake ones.