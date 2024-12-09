The Correct Order To Watch The Poltergeist Franchise

"They're here" is such a simple quote, yet it's one that terrified a generation, inviting audiences into a world they had never seen before. "Poltergeist," the supernatural horror movie that is deeply rooted in the modern world, is set in a suburban house, with ghosts possessing our everyday appliances and comforts, like the TV. John Carpenter's "Halloween" brought the horror home with a serial killer that attacked not in remote houses, but in the middle of the suburbs. The "Poltergeist" franchise took things a step further by showing that ghosts could plague not just suburban neighborhoods, but even high-rise apartment buildings in the big city — somehow, an idea that isn't as commonplace as it should be.

The franchise revolves around members of the Freeling family, who become targeted by group of ghosts that terrorize and stalk them — led by a demonic entity known as the Beast. The ghosts are particularly drawn to the Freelings' young daughter Carol Anne, who starts out as an innocent 5-year-old in the first film. Directed by Tobe Hooper from a story by Steven Spielberg, "Poltergeist" was a huge financial hit, was nominated for three Oscars), and launched a franchise with (let's be honest) various degrees of success.

"Poltergeist" is, perhaps, most commonly associated with the unfortunate series of real-life tragedies that led to many people believing these movies are cursed. Whether there's any truth to that or not, it cannot be denied that the "Poltergeist" movies, particularly the first one, are an important part of American horror history.

Before "Poltergeist" makes the jump yet again to the small screen with a recently announced TV show, revisit the franchise that terrified America so much it forced the MPA to rethink their movie ratings. Whether you've never seen a "Poltergeist" movie and want to absorb as much of the Freelings as you can, or you're looking to revisit the franchise from the beginning, here's your guide to watching the "Poltergeist" franchise.