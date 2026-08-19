Insidious: Out Of The Further Review: The Sixth Entry Supplies A Simple Story But Scream-Worthy Scares

When Gemma isn't being a single mom terrorized by the undead or her own traumatic memories, she's a dental hygienist, and the movie has no problem picking at your worst dental fears. Some of these scenes are nasty enough to make you want to crawl out of your skin, and anyone with a reflexive aversion to the sound of a dental drill (or hates gross-out ASMR videos of plaque being scraped from teeth) is going to have a very bad time.

As is the case with every "Insidious" film, the use of darkness and uncanny facial expressions is executed beautifully and helps keep this new story in direct conversation with the previous entries beyond the lore. Director Jacob Chase has an obvious love for the genre, and eagle-eyed fans may notice subtle homages to everything from "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "The Strangers" to Lucio Fulci's "Zombi 2."

Chase, who used to design, build, and run a yearly haunted house called Big Worm's Sherwood Scare in Los Angeles, combines his knack for scary set pieces with a keen eye for filmmaking, resulting in some of the franchise's most well-crafted jump scares. "Out of the Further" is a thrill ride of terror and elicited more than a few gasps-turned-giggles out of me because, damn it, they got me good! One sequence, in particular, turns a child's pillow fort into the Further's version of the titular "Backrooms" and is practically begging to become a claustrophobic maze at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. It's paced so meticulously well that even though well-seasoned horror fans know something's going to pop out at you, it's still a great time when it happens.

/Film Rating: 7/10

"Insidious: Out of the Further" attacks theaters on August 21, 2026.