Prime Video's God Of War Series Recasts Kratos (And He's Perfect)

To paraphrase the book of Job: "God of War" may taketh away, but "God of War" also giveth. That's the feeling we here at Slashfilm dot com have over the issues facing the "God of War" series being made for Prime Video, which recently lost its original lead actor, Ryan Hurst, due to a debilitating injury he suffered on set. In a better world, it might've been possible for Hurst to recover and resume the role, but unfortunately, the production couldn't wait that long without risking being scrapped entirely. A new Kratos would need to be found.

When the news broke that Dave Bautista was being eyed as Hurst's replacement, we were encouraged by the idea and remained hopeful that it would come to pass. Today, we can officially rejoice in the announcement that Bautista has indeed signed on the dotted line to take over the role. Bautista's casting means the production can get back up and running fairly quickly, as the actor already has a good deal of experience with action and the physique necessary to play the Spartan warrior. As Deadline reports, the production is aiming to resume shooting in mid-October, and the original director of the first two episodes starring Hurst (which will now be scrapped), Frederick E.O. Toye, can return to kick things off. While it's a shame that we won't get to see Hurst in the role (and one hopes that he'll get another meaty lead part upon his physical recovery), it's a treat for "God of War" fans and genre fans in general that we have a new Bautista-led fantasy action series to look forward to watching.