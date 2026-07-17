God Of War Prime Video Series Forced To Recast Kratos Following Ryan Hurst Injury

A major change is happening with the live-action "God of War" TV series. According to Deadline, the show halted production and will need to find a new Kratos.

The decision comes just a couple of months after we got a rather perfect first look at Kratos and Atreus in the live-action "God of War" adaptation by Prime Video. Ryan Hurst, originally cast as Kratos, reportedly was seriously injured on the set of the TV show in late June, tearing a bicep while doing a stunt. Hurst needed surgery and is now recovering. Still, the recovery time can take months, even a full year, and considering how action-heavy the story is, the executives and producers decided to recast the role after careful consideration. Filming for "God of War" is reportedly scheduled to re-start mid-October.

Executive showrunner Marc Bernardin took to Threads to comment on the news: "I've nothing to say but a hale and hearty "no comment." #GodOfWar"

Obviously, this is disappointing news. Not only was Ryan Hurst perfect to play Kratos, but he was intimately familiar with the game and the gaming community, having already brought Thor to life in the "God of War" games. The actor reportedly put on 40 pounds to bring Kratos to life and transformed himself for the role. Hurst most recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

This is not the first time "God of War" has suffered a major setback. Back in 2024 the original showrunner Rafe Judkins exited the project, and Amazon MGM brought in Ronald D. Moore ("Battlestar Galactica," "For All Mankind") as the new showrunner late that year.