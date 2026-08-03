Dave Bautista In Talks To Replace Ryan Hurst As Kratos In God Of War Prime Video Series

Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation may have found its new Kratos. According to Variety, Dave Bautista is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst in the upcoming series following the latter's sudden and unexpected departure due to an injury.

In late June 2026, Hurst tore his bicep on the "God of War" set, forcing Prime Video to recast the role of Kratos. According to reports, it would have taken months and possibly even a year for the actor to recover, which would have delayed further filming on the series until 2027 — something the Prime Video execs decided was not financially feasible. That was a big shame, as Hurst was perfect for the lead in "God of War" partly due to his familiarity among fans of the video game series. The actor previously portrayed Thor in the 2022 game "God of War: Ragnarök" and seemed perfectly placed to lead the live-action adaptation series. Alas, his injury was too severe, and the producers made the decision to recast.

At that point, the video game adaptation was reportedly set to resume filming in October of 2026, and now it seems Bautista could step into the lead role. It makes perfect sense considering the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star matches the physicality of Kratos and has more than proved his dramatic abilities over the last decade. It remains to be seen whether Hollywood has actually learned a thing or two from the "God of War" games, but Bautista's casting would bode extremely well in that regard.