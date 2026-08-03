Dave Bautista In Talks To Replace Ryan Hurst As Kratos In God Of War Prime Video Series
Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation may have found its new Kratos. According to Variety, Dave Bautista is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst in the upcoming series following the latter's sudden and unexpected departure due to an injury.
In late June 2026, Hurst tore his bicep on the "God of War" set, forcing Prime Video to recast the role of Kratos. According to reports, it would have taken months and possibly even a year for the actor to recover, which would have delayed further filming on the series until 2027 — something the Prime Video execs decided was not financially feasible. That was a big shame, as Hurst was perfect for the lead in "God of War" partly due to his familiarity among fans of the video game series. The actor previously portrayed Thor in the 2022 game "God of War: Ragnarök" and seemed perfectly placed to lead the live-action adaptation series. Alas, his injury was too severe, and the producers made the decision to recast.
At that point, the video game adaptation was reportedly set to resume filming in October of 2026, and now it seems Bautista could step into the lead role. It makes perfect sense considering the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star matches the physicality of Kratos and has more than proved his dramatic abilities over the last decade. It remains to be seen whether Hollywood has actually learned a thing or two from the "God of War" games, but Bautista's casting would bode extremely well in that regard.
Dave Bautista in God of War is a best-case scenario for a replacement
"God of War" is based on the video games developed by Santa Monica Studio, and follows Kratos and his son Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they set out on a journey to spread their late wife/mother's ashes. According to the official logline, on their journey to "the highest peak of the nine realms," Kratos teaches his son to be a better god while Atreus teaches his father how to be a better human.
The "God of War" show is being overseen by "Star Trek" legend Ronald D. Moore, who was an inspired choice for the role of showrunner. Likewise, Ryan Hurst's casting in the lead seemed equally perfect, but his on-set injury has made his involvement impossible. As sad as that is for everyone involved, not least Hurst himself, Dave Bautista is the ideal replacement. The actor has demonstrated some impressive dramatic chops in everything from his brief but memorable appearance in "Blade Runner 2049" to his beloved portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His combination of likability, charisma, and Norse god-like proportions make him perfectly suited to lead Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation. What's more, he's a bigger name than Hurst, which means he could help bring non-fans to the series.
Amazon picked up the show with a two-season order, which means, should he accept the role, Bautista will return as Kratos in for a second season. If Moore and the producers get it right, "God of War" could even become one of Bautista's best projects. The IP comes with a built-in fanbase, and Prime Video has proved with shows like the stellar "Fallout" that it knows how to do video game adaptations right. As tragic as the news about Hurst's injury was, Bautista's casting is almost certainly the best case scenario in the aftermath.