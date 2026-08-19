Why Clay Spenser From SEAL Team Looks So Familiar

"SEAL Team" was David Boreanaz's post-"Bones" show, and it turned out to be a similarly solid hit to his Fox procedural. The CBS series focuses on the most elite group of Navy SEALs as they carry out the United States military's most dangerous missions. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, a member of Bravo Team with a sharp aim and a cocky demeanor. But Spenser was far from Thieriot's first major role.

Now that Netflix has added the military series "SEAL Team" to its ever-expanding catalog, a whole new audience will become acquainted with Boreanaz's Navy SEAL Jason Hayes and his team of badasses. One of those soldiers is Thieriot's Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser, aka Bravo 6/6B. When the show first begins, Spenser is an overly confident rookie who immediately clashes with Hayes after he shoots Abu Samir Al Masri during a mission, despite the fact that he was wearing a detonation vest and was supposed to be taken alive. But over the course of the show, Clay becomes an indispensable and doggedly loyal member of Bravo Team, even saving Hayes' life at one point.

Those just catching up with the show will likely be wondering where they've seen Thieriot before. After all, the actor has been in the industry since 2004, when he made his debut in action comedy "Catch That Kid" alongside Kristen Stewart and Corbin Bleu. Since then, he's appeared in multiple high-profile projects on both the big and small screen, working with the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Lawrence. Today, he's the star and co-creator of CBS's "Fire Country. Here's everything you need to know about Thieriot's career pre- and post-"SEAL Team."