Why Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off Show 6666 Will 'Never' Happen

It's tough to blame fans for assuming that a "6666" spin-off series would happen, joining several prior four-digit franchise expansions like "1883" and "1923" (and non-numbered ones, such as "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch"). As Taylor Sheridan himself goes on to mention in his podcast appearance with Rodeo Time, the potential was certainly there through the volatile character of Jimmy. "I've actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the Four Sixes, pulled out and strung together, and it makes its own perfect little movie. You watch him go there as this misfit, and leave a man and a respected cowboy."

So what gives? As it turns out, Sheridan was deeply uncomfortable with the idea of taking an actual ranch — where people live and work to this day (and which Sheridan actually ended up purchasing in 2021) — and inventing characters and stories just for the sake of filling out a new show. He explained:

"To me, if I was going to try and make some kind of a show about the Four Sixes, now I'm making up lives, now I have to invent a drama. We can't just watch some kid learn how to rope every single episode. So now I'm trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work and they raise their families there. And I could never do that to them. I could never do that to the cowboys who've dedicated themselves and everybody that works at that ranch."

As a storyteller so invested in authenticity, it's easy to see why this would be a bridge too far for him. Sheridan has left Paramount in favor of NBCUniversal, but for "Yellowstone," the universe continues — even without "6666" on its roster.