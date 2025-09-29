Yellowstone Spin-Off 6666: Everything We Know So Far
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is a juggernaut for Paramount, and viewers never have to wait too long until another spin-off comes along to entertain them with more stories about the Dutton family's centuries-spanning legacy. Now that the main series, "1883," and "1923" have all ridden off into the sunset like the old gunslingers of yesteryear, the focus is on all of the upcoming spin-offs, including "6666." But what's happening with it?
Every "Yellowstone" spin-off is exciting in its own way, but this one is especially interesting as it probably won't feature the Duttons. "Yellowstone" reveals that the family has close ties to the eponymous ranch, but they have no real influence over it (and the surviving Duttons are getting their own shows, so they aren't needed here). A "Yellowstone" story about other characters and families is an intriguing concept, but viewers can still look forward to seeing some familiar faces who worked for the family saddle up again.
But it's been a minute since we last heard anything about this project, and the "Yellowstone" saga has moved in various directions since the original series came to an end. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the current status of "6666."
When will 6666 be released?
Taylor Sheridan's "6666" was announced in 2021, but it's been all quiet on the Western front since then. "1923" and various upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-offs have overshadowed the project, with "The Madison," "Dutton Ranch," and "Y: Marshals" seemingly having more heat at the time of this writing.
With that in mind, it is unknown if Sheridan still plans on making "6666," let alone if he has a release date in mind. That said, "6666" hasn't been officially scrapped yet either, meaning that it will probably happen at some point along with the World War II-set spin-off "1944," which has also been announced. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan explained that "6666" will also be a tricky project to make, as the ranch they want to use for the series is also a day-to-day business that can't be disrupted:
"That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient."
What's more, Sheridan is a notoriously busy guy who has found success outside of the "Yellowstone" franchise thanks to "Landman" and other shows. As such, fans waiting for "6666" to arrive will likely have to wait for those projects to slow down before he directs his attention elsewhere. Fortunately, the events of "Yellowstone" make the spin-off about the Four Sixes ranch seem like a certainty, as the last two seasons feature the ranch in a meaningful capacity.
What are the plot details of 6666?
Plot details about "6666" are being kept close to the vest for now. "Yellowstone" reveals that the eponymous ranch is the best of its kind — one that is renowned for producing the best horses and turning boys into men. The employees also enjoy the odd game of strip poker, suggesting that they work hard and play even harder. The current synopsis for "6666" simply teases a series about life on the ranch, which is pretty vague.
With this being a "Yellowstone" spin-off, though, it's safe to assume that crime, death, and violence will factor into the equation. Based on what we saw on "Yellowstone," rattlesnakes pose the biggest threat to the Four Sixes ranchers' survival chances, which is mild since these cowboys don't fear reptiles. However, it's highly likely that greedy humans will impose themselves on their way of life on the ranch soon enough (unless Taylor Sheridan decides to make "6666" the first "Yellowstone" universe series that doesn't involve violence).
"Yellowstone" season 5 has a scene where Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) ponder moving to Texas because the cowboy way of life is still pure. Therefore, it seems like it's only a matter of time until corporate criminals, who seek to turn the land into tourist resorts and properties, flock to the Lone Star State and force the ranchers to pick up their rifles.
Who's in the cast of 6666?
The cast of "6666" is yet to be confirmed, but "Yellowstone" season 5 gave us an idea of who will return for the spin-off. Jefferson White, who plays the clumsy ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom, gets sent to the Four Sixes to up his cowboy game in season 4. Upon arriving, he falls for an on-site named Emily (Kathryn Kelly) and decides to stick around, so we can probably look forward to seeing these characters, and the actors who play them, in action again.
"Yellowstone" season 5 also sees Teeter (Jennifer Landon) get a job on the Texas-based ranch after her time on the Duttons' property comes to an end. Teeter is looking for a fresh start following the death of her boyfriend, Colby Richards (Denim Richards), on "Yellowstone" season 5, and her likely return will add another fan-favorite character to the "6666" ensemble.
Finally, Taylor Sheridan's Travis Wheatley will probably feature in some capacity, as he runs the Four Sixes ranch and verbally abuses Jimmy at every opportunity. Sheridan broke one of his major rules by casting himself on "Yellowstone," as he once vowed that he would never star in the series. Nowadays, he seems like a sure bet to return for an entire spin-off, despite playing one of the franchise's most polarizing characters following his strip poker antics in the final season of "Yellowstone." Still, the "Yellowstone" saga could use some of Travis' lighthearted nonsense to distract us from the death and torment, so let's give him another chance.