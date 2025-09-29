Yellowstone Spin-Off 6666: Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is a juggernaut for Paramount, and viewers never have to wait too long until another spin-off comes along to entertain them with more stories about the Dutton family's centuries-spanning legacy. Now that the main series, "1883," and "1923" have all ridden off into the sunset like the old gunslingers of yesteryear, the focus is on all of the upcoming spin-offs, including "6666." But what's happening with it?

Every "Yellowstone" spin-off is exciting in its own way, but this one is especially interesting as it probably won't feature the Duttons. "Yellowstone" reveals that the family has close ties to the eponymous ranch, but they have no real influence over it (and the surviving Duttons are getting their own shows, so they aren't needed here). A "Yellowstone" story about other characters and families is an intriguing concept, but viewers can still look forward to seeing some familiar faces who worked for the family saddle up again.

But it's been a minute since we last heard anything about this project, and the "Yellowstone" saga has moved in various directions since the original series came to an end. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the current status of "6666."