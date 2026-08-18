Daniel Craig's 2011 Crime Thriller Based On A Beloved Book Is A Must-Stream On Netflix

If you liked Daniel Craig as James Bond, you'll love him as a disgraced be-cardiganed journalist solving a decades-old cold case. Back in 2011, the British star took a break from Her Majesty's Secret Service to investigate the disappearance of a young girl in snowy Stockholm. Today, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" stands as one of Craig's best movies, which is why you should immediately go and stream it on Netflix.

Cast your mind back to the late 2000s/early 2010s, and you'll surely recall Steig Larsson novels being part of the cultural wallpaper of the era. His "Millenium" trilogy (2005's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," 2006's "The Girl Who Played with Fire," and 2007's "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest") were the buzzy books of the time, and Hollywood took notice.

But before the Americans could put their spin on Larsson's crime thrillers, his native Sweden gave it a go. In 2009, Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev directed a film adaptation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" starring Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace. It earned widespread praise, with Roger Ebert even awarding the adaptation a perfect four stars. Soon after, Sony Pictures tapped the star of its James Bond movies to lead what was essentially an American remake of Oplev's film, overseen by the great David Fincher. Thankfully, unlike when Matt Reeves remade another Swedish triumph, "Let the Right One In," this time, it actually worked out.