What Happened To David Fincher's Planned Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Trilogy?

Stieg Larsson excellent airport novel "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" was published posthumously in 2005. It was the first part of the Millennium series, all centering on a spiky Goth/punk computer hacker named Lisbeth Salander, and her reporter compatriot, Mikael Blomqvist. Together, they investigate malfeasance and murder in Sweden. Larsson intended the Millennium series to be ten novels long, but he was only able to complete three books — "Dragon Tattoo," "The Girl Who Played with Fire," and "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" — before his death in 2004.

The books grew to worldwide acclaim in 2009 when they were adapted into a series of excellent Swedish feature films. The movies starred Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth, and Michael Nyqvist and Mikael Blomqvist. The films were widely seen around the world, with the first "Dragon Tattoo" making over $103 million on its $13 million budget. Rapace's depiction of Lisbeth as a walking, enraged middle finger captured the eyes of audiences everywhere.

The numbers were too big for Hollywood to ignore, and in 2011, director David Fincher was hired to remake "Dragon Tattoo" in English. The new film starred Rooney Mara as Lisbeth and Daniel Craig as Mikael. Curiously, the American film was still set in Sweden, and people were seen reading books in Swedish, even as they spoke English. The $90 million production made $239.3 million back. Fincher fully intended to make "Played with Fire" and "Hornet's Nest" into films as well ... but he never actually did.

Back in a 2023 Masterclass interview (covered by EW), Fincher explained why he never got around to making the sequels, and the answer was logical: the first wasn't quite successful enough. Also Daniel Craig's price tag went up.