How Blade Runner Inspired Rooney Mara's Look In The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Lisbeth Salander, the eponymous "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," is not like any role Rooney Mara has played before or since — particularly when it comes to costuming. Lisbeth has facial piercings, disheveled black hair (it changes from a mohawk to a side cut over the movie), shaved eyebrows, and is always dressed in some shade of black. This goth punk fashion sense contrasts with her lithe frame, but she still looks like someone you don't want to mess with. It helps that her face is girlish but not quite innocent — those big eyes and sharp nose meld into a piercing glare that pushes you to look away.

Director David Fincher recruited Mara from her scene-stealing appearance in his last film, "The Social Network." Interviewed for a retrospective on his most famous films in the November 2023 issue of Empire magazine, Fincher called Mara's face "an exquisite thing" and recalled how he photographed it in Lisbeth's most pivotal scene.

Said scene is Lisbeth freeing herself from her sexually abusive guardian Nils Bjurman (Yorick van Wageningen). After videotaping one of his assaults, she knocks him out with a taser, binds and gags him, and gives him a taste of his own medicine (delivered as a suppository). Blackmailing him into giving her financial independence, she then ensures he can't hurt anyone else by inking "I am a rapist pig" down his torso — a much less flattering tattoo than her dragon.

Lisbeth dons some extra makeup before exacting her vengeance: black eyeshadow painted along her upper face like a domino mask. According to Fincher, this look was "an homage to Pris," the android, or "replicant," played by Daryl Hannah in Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner."