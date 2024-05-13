The Correct Order To Watch The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo's Millennium Trilogy

"But wait!" you're saying right about now. "Weren't there some other movies based on this series?" You are correct! In 2011, we got the American remake of "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," directed by David Fincher and starring Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander. In my humble opinion, it's better than the Swedish version. Sadly, Fincher and company were not given the opportunity to continue the trilogy, even though the film was a box office hit, hauling in $232.6 million on a $90 million budget. That's mighty impressive considering the movie is rather bleak and violent.

Rather than continue with the original trilogy, Sony waited a few years and rebooted things with 2018's "The Girl in the Spider's Web." This film isn't based on a book from Stieg Larsson's original trilogy — by the time the Millennium series became an international hit, Larsson had died from a heart attack. Rather than let the franchise end with Larsson's death, the books continued under new author David Lagercrantz (Karin Smirnoff would eventually write an additional book in the series).

Lagercrantz wrote "The Girl in the Spider's Web," which became the basis for the 2018 film that saw Claire Foy take over as Lisbeth Salander and Sverrir Gudnason as Mikael Blomkvist. In all honesty, "The Girl in the Spider's Web" is a complete dud. It's surprisingly boring, and audiences weren't interested — the film flopped. While I recommend watching Fincher's "Dragon Tattoo" on its own, you can feel free to skip "Spider's Web" entirely, unless you're a completist.