15 Marvel Movies And TV Shows To Watch Before Avengers: Doomsday, According To Disney

Almost a decade and one global health crisis have gone by since Marvel Studios figuratively smashed its action figures together in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed films not only brought together virtually every major character featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movies prior to that, it also marked the narrative culmination of what's known as the Infinity Saga. It's been one heck of a bumpy ride since then, but the House of Ideas is now gearing up for another two-part, Russos-helmed crossover extravaganza, starting with this year's "Avengers: Doomsday."

That brings us to the million dollar question: How the heck does one go about preparing for the penultimate chapter in the MCU's Multiverse Saga? Besides serving as a direct continuation of everything that transpired before Josh Brolin's Thanos infamously snapped away half of all life in existence, Marvel's multiversal arc encompasses enough movies and Disney+ series to make your head spin. Not to mention, it managed to rope in a number of mutants from Fox's "X-Men" films, most of whom are expected to be crucial to the plot of "Doomsday."

Wisely, Disney has posted a list on Disney+ to get folks ready for "Doomsday," and it trims down the massive collection of Marvel projects released to date to 15 must-watch titles (which, yes, is still a lot). Namely, Fox's "X-Men" and the film's first sequel, "X2," along with the MCU movies "Captain America: The First Avenger," "The Avengers," "Infinity War," "Endgame," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Captain America: Brave New World," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," plus the "Loki" show. Why these specific installments? Let's break it down.