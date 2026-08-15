Marvel's X-Men Has Cast The Right Actor To Finally Get Rogue Right [D23]

As Marvel Studios prepares its "X-Men" movie reboot, one character who's been subject to some of the most different casting rumors is Rogue, the southern belle with white-streaked auburn hair and a poisonous touch. Margaret Qualley and Odessa A'zion were named by scoopers, while "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher was a fan-favorite Rogue fancast. In the lead-up to final confirmation at D23, the grapevine was saying that Cailee Spaeny ("Alien: Romulus," "Beef" Season 2) might have the part in the bag.

But now, all the rumors can rest, because Marvel Studios has confirmed who is playing Rogue at D23: Inde Navarrette, the breakout star of "Obsession." In that horror hit she played Nikki, a young woman who experiences a terrifying personality change after her weaselly best friend Bear (Michael Johnston) wishes for her to fall in love with him.

Navarrette is just one member of an exciting cast of new mutants. As someone who was pulling for Cailee Spaeny as Rogue (and not just to finally get a real southerner playing the most famous Mississippian mutant), I must confess some disappointment. But at the same time, Navarrette is one hell of a consolation prize; her swing-for-the-fences performance in "Obsession" leaves little doubt she can pull off Rogue.

Marvel Studios also has the chance to redefine Rogue on the big screen, and let Navarrette play the character from the comics in a way previous Rogue actress Anna Paquin never got to. The "X-Men" movies focused on the "tortured" side of Rogue and little else. It's time to show audiences why she earns her place on a team of superheroes.

And considering Marvel has gotten such a bright rising star to play Rogue, putting her in a central role is the only option.