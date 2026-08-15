Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer: Hayden Christensen's Anakin Returns To The Star Wars Universe [D23]

"Star Wars" may have only just made its return to the big screen with this year's "The Mandalorian & Grogu," but the galaxy far, far away has been thriving on streaming for several years running. Obviously, "The Mandalorian" has done much of the heavy lifting to revitalize the franchise and inspire its own little collection of spin-offs. But "Andor" won over even its biggest skeptics with an acclaimed two-season run that brought a touch of Prestige TV to George Lucas' silly space opera. Meanwhile, more offbeat examples like "The Acolyte" and "Skeleton Crew" reminded viewers that this sandbox can cater to many different demographics at once.

This one, however, is for the animation fans. "Ahsoka" represents the culmination of new Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni's work thus far, continuing the story that first began in the cartoon series "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." Watching young Padawan Ahsoka Tano transform from a reckless youngling to a powerful Jedi in her own right was one of the main highlights of "Star Wars" throughout the aughts and well into the 2010s. But when Rosario Dawson stepped up to portray the character in live-action with 2023's "Ahsoka" Season 1, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as "Rebels" veteran Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi as the long-lost Ezra Bridger, Filoni's animated empire finally stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest.

Now, get ready to see Ahsoka, the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and all the rest like you've never seen them before. Season 1 ended with the cliffhanger that saw Thrawn on the verge of his dastardly return to power and our heroes unable to stop him. Lucasfilm has now released the first trailer for Season 2, and, well, check it out for yourself above!