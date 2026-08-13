Absolute Batman Puts A Dark Twist On One Of DC's Most Controversial Stories

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This article contains spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #23.

"Absolute Batman" superstar writer Scott Snyder has said that the book's current arc, "The Straw Man," is the "meanest" he and his artist partner Nick Dragotta have been to Bruce Wayne. We're over halfway through "The Straw Man," and Snyder wasn't kidding!

Jack Grimm/the Joker has called in the secretive Scarecrow to destroy Batman, and they're attacking on two fronts. For one, they've convinced Bruce with half-truths that they orchestrated his entire life, including his father's murder in a mass shooting at the Gotham City Zoo. Second, they've turned Gotham City against Batman.

Back in issue #19, Scarecrow murdered former mayor Jim Gordon and framed Batman for it. Grimm then rolled out a five-person anti-Batman team. Their names? The Robins, all equipped with mech armor to give them the advantage over Batman. The "Absolute" Joker has absorbed many of Bruce Wayne's classic attributes, including having Batman's traditional sidekicks under his wing instead.

The Robins have been hunting Batman for issues now, with little luck, but that hasn't soured the public on them. Early on in issue #23, the Robins are discussing a poll ranking their popularity. In first place is Tim Drake, for being "smart, sweet, and stylish." But they're going to have to redo that poll.

Tim and a fellow Robin, the headstrong Jason Todd, go out on patrol and manage to capture Batman. As they're celebrating their victory, Clayface (one of Joker's experiments from Ark M) slinks up behind them, shapeshifts into Batman, and stabs Tim to death with a replica of Batman's retractable shoulder spikes.

DC Comics

This brutal murder and the Robin popularity poll call to mind the controversial 1988 comic "Batman: A Death in the Family," where the Joker murdered Jason Todd.