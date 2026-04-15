Absolute Batman Just Killed A Major DC Comics Hero — And Made Another Into A Villain
Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #19 ahead.
In "Absolute Batman" issues #17-18, Bruce Wayne learned two things about Jim Gordon. The former Gotham City mayor is dating Bruce's mom, Martha, and knows Bruce's secret identity. "Six foot nine and four hundred pounds doesn't exactly blend in. And I did pull you out from a pile of bats one time," Gordon explained (referring to "Absolute" Batman's reimagined origin at the Gotham City Zoo.)
But if you expected Gordon to be a new confidant for Bruce, "Absolute Batman" #19 delivers bad news. Gordon summons Batman to a rooftop meeting because he's uncovered some files holding a secret from Bruce's past. (The issue holds the secret back, so let's not dwell on that.) Then, a strange mist sets in, crows start cawing, and Gordon leaps from the rooftop. Batman tries to catch him with his prehensile cape, but he grabs Gordon's jacket, which the man himself falls out of to his death. Bruce hasn't just lost an ally, he's been framed for Gordon's murder.
Puppeteering Gordon's death is the Scarecrow, because this is the plan of his master, Jack Grimm/the Joker. Another of Joker's cronies, Mayor Hill (who beat Gordon for re-election in the series' first arc), rolls out Gotham's new anti-Batman task force: the Robins. Batman is a creature of the night, the Robins' trainer Slade Wilson proclaims, so let Gotham's "true" hero be a "messenger of the morning." ("Morning in America," anyone?)
After Bruce defeated Bane in "Absolute Batman" #14, Batman became a Gotham City celebrity. Bruce wasn't too happy with others taking his image like that, even smashing a Batman merchandise table in issue #18. As Alfred notes this issue, Bruce didn't want Gotham's people to see Batman as their one and only savior. Well, be careful what you wish for.
Absolute Batman's reinvented Robin, explained
"Absolute Batman" has been setting up an anti-Batman Robin for a while with small appearances by the "Absolute" Dick Grayson (who, in the main DC universe, is the original Robin). This Dick is an EMT who thinks Batman is making Gotham worse — he does see emergency rooms filled with Batman's victims every night.
The previewed cover for "Absolute Batman" #20 shows five Robins in "Power Rangers"-like colored armor facing off against Batman. (See below).
Issue #19 confirms the five Robins are Dick and reimagined versions of other Batman sidekicks: Jason Todd (Robin II), Tim Drake (Robin III), Stephanie Brown (Spoiler/Robin IV), and Duke Thomas ("The Signal," originally co-created by "Absolute Batman" writer Scott Snyder himself in 2016). Naturally, Barbara Gordon (the most famous Batgirl) also looks heartbroken over her dad's death. If she blames Batman, she might be joining the Robins, too.
The "Absolute" Joker is written as an evil Bruce Wayne, complementing "Absolute" Bruce's own much different-than-usual backstory. "Absolute Batman" #15 revealed that Jack Grimm has a Gotham mansion with a cave underneath it, and he also runs several orphanages (because he drains children's blood to stay alive). Joker having wards who he turns into Robins adds another parallel to classic Batman. Conversely, "Absolute" Harley Quinn is a vigilante partnered with Batman, completing the sidekick swap.
Harley isn't the only classic bad guy reimagined as "Absolute" Batman's pal. In the previous arc, Bane disfigured Bruce's closest friends Waylon (Killer Croc), Harvey (Two-Face), Eddie (Riddler), and Oz (Penguin). Bruce has since cut off contact with them, resolving to keep his friends away from Batman. With the Joker marshaling his Robins, though, Batman might need to repair those friendships to build a Bat-family of crimefighters.
Robin isn't the only new villain in Absolute Batman
In the 80+ years of "Batman" comics, there have been several different Robins. "Absolute Batman" bypasses the revolving door of Boy Wonders by making the identity a shared one from the start. Turning Slade Wilson, classic nemesis of Dick Grayson, into the Robins' mentor is another fitting flip of the familiar.
After Bane failed to break him, the Joker has apparently decided he needs to turn Gotham against Batman. Hence, Jack Grimm has gone on a "charm offensive" of philanthropy, which was clearly him building public support for when he eventually wheeled out his own heroes. But Robin is not Joker's only lackey in this scheme; he's got Scarecrow working in the shadows, too. Per Scott Snyder, this Scarecrow destabilizes governments with the power of fear. That bodes ill for Gotham and shows why the Joker has brought him in on a plan to make the city fear the Bat.
At first glance, this brown-suited Scarecrow resembles the toned-down Scarecrow from the "Dark Knight" trilogy. But look closer, and he's not so normal. He walks barefoot, his eyes are stitched over by buttons, his mouth has stitching, and, going by what he says in this issue, he's not wearing a mask. Even his speech bubbles are drawn with uneven lines, as if his voice is inhuman.
"Absolute Batman" #19 uses a cold open of Scarecrow debuting (where else?) in a cornfield, where he drives a farmer to murder his best friend for the fun of it. "Absolute" Scarecrow carries a cigarette, and it's implied that's the delivery method for his classic fear toxin. While the Robins are front and center, one should remember the title of this "Absolute Batman" arc: "The Straw Man."
"Absolute Batman" #19 is now available.