Absolute Batman Just Killed A Major DC Comics Hero — And Made Another Into A Villain

Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #19 ahead.

In "Absolute Batman" issues #17-18, Bruce Wayne learned two things about Jim Gordon. The former Gotham City mayor is dating Bruce's mom, Martha, and knows Bruce's secret identity. "Six foot nine and four hundred pounds doesn't exactly blend in. And I did pull you out from a pile of bats one time," Gordon explained (referring to "Absolute" Batman's reimagined origin at the Gotham City Zoo.)

But if you expected Gordon to be a new confidant for Bruce, "Absolute Batman" #19 delivers bad news. Gordon summons Batman to a rooftop meeting because he's uncovered some files holding a secret from Bruce's past. (The issue holds the secret back, so let's not dwell on that.) Then, a strange mist sets in, crows start cawing, and Gordon leaps from the rooftop. Batman tries to catch him with his prehensile cape, but he grabs Gordon's jacket, which the man himself falls out of to his death. Bruce hasn't just lost an ally, he's been framed for Gordon's murder.

Puppeteering Gordon's death is the Scarecrow, because this is the plan of his master, Jack Grimm/the Joker. Another of Joker's cronies, Mayor Hill (who beat Gordon for re-election in the series' first arc), rolls out Gotham's new anti-Batman task force: the Robins. Batman is a creature of the night, the Robins' trainer Slade Wilson proclaims, so let Gotham's "true" hero be a "messenger of the morning." ("Morning in America," anyone?)

After Bruce defeated Bane in "Absolute Batman" #14, Batman became a Gotham City celebrity. Bruce wasn't too happy with others taking his image like that, even smashing a Batman merchandise table in issue #18. As Alfred notes this issue, Bruce didn't want Gotham's people to see Batman as their one and only savior. Well, be careful what you wish for.