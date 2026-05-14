Absolute Batman Borrowed A Twist From Tim Burton — And Made It Better

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Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #20 follow.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman" debuted by reworking Bruce Wayne's classic origin into a mass shooting at Gotham City Zoo. Now, issue #20, part of the "Straw Man" arc, revealed yet another twist. If Jack Grimm/Joker and Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow can be trusted (which ... TBD), then the murder of Bruce's father Thomas was no random act of violence.

In "Absolute Batman" #19, former Mayor Jim Gordon was murdered by Scarecrow, but before he jumped to his death, he passed along some files labeled "Project: Batman" to Bruce. Having read them obsessively, Batman sets out to Blackgate Prison to visit the shooter who killed his father, Joe Chill.

But Scarecrow is waiting in Chill's cell. Crane, working for Grimm, apparently coerced Chill with Fear Toxin to shoot up the Gotham Zoo. The true target? Bruce's mother, Martha Wayne (who, unlike the classic "Batman" story, is still alive). Martha was once a member of the Court of Owls, a guerrilla resistance group. Grimm decided to play a joke on her by taking her husband and setting her son on the path to become a bat, the natural prey of an owl.

Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" famously had Jack Napier (Hugo Blick), the future Joker (Jack Nicholson), be the gunman who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents. I'm not a huge fan of that change, and when I read issue #19, I was wary of this hinted twist that there was a conspiracy behind Bruce's origin. I much prefer a Batman born out of a unplanned murder that could've happened to anyone.

But after the incredible scene between Batman and Crane in this issue, the "Straw Man" breaking everything Bruce thought he knew, I'm sold. This twist doesn't contradict the premise of "Absolute Batman" like I feared.