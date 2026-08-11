One House Of The Dragon Season 3 Death Connects To The Aegon The Conqueror Movie

This is the song of ice and spoilers. Major plot details for the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale ahead.

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 was a wildly messy experiment. It felt like it dragged and rushed at the same time, and many of its deviations from its source material were so bad you understand why George R. R. Martin disavowed the adaptation of his book "Fire & Blood." Yet, the show still knows how to deliver incredibly good spectacle, moments of action and excitement, and character drama full of emotion, all of which is improved by Ramin Djawadi's excellent music score. Indeed, even if the Season 3 finale left a lot to be desired, it still delivered some truly stunning moments of dragon combat, among other things.

But arguably the biggest development in the finale — one that changes quite a lot not only for the character of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) but for "House of the Dragon" as an adaptation — was when Rhaenyra had the High Septon (Simon Chandler) executed for refusing to anoint her. After this shocking turn of events (in which she essentially kills the Westeros equivalent of the Pope), Rhaenyra just goes out and tells all of King's Landing about the super secret prophecy we're meant to believe no one knows about by the time "Game of Thrones" begins.

However, for all the attention that was given to the prophecy reveal and Rhaenyra's whole "I am the Kwisatz Haderach" speech, we shouldn't ignore how monumental the High Septon's murder was. This plot point may have been invented for "House of the Dragon," yet it comes with huge repercussions for other projects based in Westeros, including the previously-announced Aegon the Conqueror movie.