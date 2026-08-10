House Of The Dragon Season 3's Battle Of Tumbleton Breaks Game Of Thrones Tradition In One Big Way

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon."

Perhaps it's only fitting that this up-and-down season of "House of the Dragon" ends up bookended by two major battles — each full of spectacle and fury yet equally riddled with creative issues. To date, both "Game of Thrones" and this prequel series have gone to great lengths to stage epic sequences of war throughout their respective runs, sparing no expense in the process. We've watched characters we love put in mortal danger, we've seen villains we love to hate get their just desserts, and every step of the way we've been forced to grapple with some major shades of grey.

Did that just come to a sudden end with the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon"? We've spent almost two full months waiting for the sparks to fly and for the Battle of Tumbleton to begin in earnest, but the end result of this conflict is leaving us scratching our heads. Much like the season-opening Battle of the Gullet, this is as technically ambitious and well-staged a battle as it gets. But as the lines are drawn between the two armies and the arrows begin to fly, it soon becomes painfully clear that this violent escalation is very different from any we've seen in this franchise before. Where even the most minor of skirmishes typically gave us a side (or even just an individual) to root for amid all the carnage, the Battle of Tumbleton takes the opposite approach.

As we watch both sides commit unspeakable acts and unambiguous atrocities, we realize there's absolutely nobody to root for in this senseless battle — and, thus, no real reason to feel invested at all.