House Of The Dragon Season 3's Battle Of The Gullet Is Impressive – But It Has A Huge Issue

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon."

If there's one ironclad statement anyone can make about the "Game of Thrones" franchise, it's that it can stage a barnburner of a battle sequence practically in its sleep. Even dating all the way back to Season 2 of the original HBO series, when the Baratheon forces lay siege to the Lannisters in King's Landing during the first (and, honestly, best) action scene in the show's run, this property has always thrived in weaving together its political storylines with inevitable bursts of violence and mayhem. "House of the Dragon" picked up that baton and ran with it, whether it be a series of conflicts with Season 1's scene-stealing villain the Crabfeeder or dragons fully unleashed like we've never seen them before.

With "House of the Dragon" carrying the weight of expectations for the first significant set piece of its third season, it seemed like a safe bet that the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet would live up to the hype. And it certainly does — in some regards, at least. Technically speaking, the naval engagement between the Velaryon blockade and the Triarchy navy is as ambitious and sprawling as anything we've ever seen in this show. The arrival of the dragons adds another dimension (quite literally) to the fight, as well, as does the complication of Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) on the wild beast Sheepstealer that has no interest in being tamed. Add to that the grudge match on the seas between Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn), and what's not to love?

Unfortunately, this battle excels in every way except the ones that matter most: tension, stakes, and characters we actually care about.