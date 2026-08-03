House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 7 Finally Explains Ormund Hightower's Big Plan

Dracarys! This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 7.

If there's any main criticism fans have had with "House of the Dragon" throughout nearly three full seasons, it would have to be its pervasive feeling of "Hurry up and wait." Season 1 nimbly put the pieces in place for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons — only for Season 2 to continually delay any actual outbreak of war for as long as humanly possible. Even when it gave viewers the spectacle they had been waiting for, arguably the two biggest events the entire season had been building towards ended up getting lopped off right at the end. That left Season 3 to pick up the slack, and it certainly has so far, but some might say we've been reliving the same old trend for a third time in a row.

That's where Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and his somewhat frustrating storyline come in. Ever since Episode 3's twist regarding the Daeron Targaryen impostor, his army has set up shop in Tumbleton ... and then done nothing. Sure, there's Ormund's secret resistance being waged in King's Landing against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and his own designs to install Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as king. But, otherwise, what exactly is his plan here? It isn't spoiling anything to say that readers of the book know this is building up to a major confrontation between the Greens and the Blacks. But Ormund doesn't exactly have a copy of "Fire & Blood" sitting around for him to follow. So what gives?

Episode 7 finally shines some light on that. In the closing moments, we see that Ormund has turned the dragonrider Ulf (Tom Bennett) against Rhaenyra. That seems to have been the goal all along.