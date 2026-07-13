House Of The Dragon Season 3's Confusing Daeron Twist Was Completely Invented For The Show

Dracarys! This article contains major spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4.

The latest episode of "House of the Dragon" Season 3 is filled with secret identities, quirky bad guys that you'll love to hate, and convoluted plots completely invented for adaptation purposes — in other words, a quintessential hour of "Game of Thrones." We should've known where things were headed as soon as last week's installment saw Ormund Hightower (James Norton) surrender with nary a fight, turn his entire army around (with a hilariously expressive dragon, to boot), and slink away home minus one conspicuous prince/hostage. Nothing ever ends easily in the world of Westeros, as Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen probably should've known, and Episode 4 is all about those dragons coming home to roost.

And, what's more, this Daeron Targaryen change actually works incredibly well. Yes, there are plenty of valid logistical headaches this twist brings up, as the Daeron we thought we knew (an almost silent performance by Charlie Gordon) turns out to be a blonde-haired impostor vs. the genuine article, portrayed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. (Wait, if characters could dye their hair this whole time, why the heck didn't Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra do that with her own sons when their legitimacy was brought into question on account of their brown hair?) Sure, on the face of it, a hardened veteran like Daemon getting fooled by the oldest switcheroo in the book is pretty embarrassing. But where Episode 3 (titled "Rhaenyra Triumphant") left us with nothing but questions, this week brings a whole slew of fascinating answers.

The fact that none of this appears in George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" only adds to the thrill, as casual fans and book readers alike can only guess where this rogue storyline seems to be going.