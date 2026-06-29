House Of The Dragon Season 3 Just Skipped One Of The Book's Biggest Battles

Dracarys! This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 2.

Nothing comes easy in the Dance of the Dragons. Last week's Battle of the Gullet is depicted as a Pyrrhic victory (at best) for Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and her Blacks, but the tragic naval engagement is clearly ruinous enough that neither side can claim to come out on top. Elsewhere, our favorite one-eyed, incestuous prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) takes the stronghold of Harrenhal for himself, though not before getting brutally stabbed and left to an uncertain fate at the hands of the mysterious witch Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). Even Rhaenyra's long-delayed moment of triumph is undercut by a gut punch, as she takes King's Landing for herself ... but only after brutally executing Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and ascending the Iron Throne with her hands (and steps) literally covered in blood.

But some victories come easier than others, apparently. When we catch up with Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen early in Episode 2 of "House of the Dragon," he and his followers are celebrating the spoils of war. We learn that, thanks to the aid of the Stark army known as the Winter Wolves and their leader Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan), Team Black has won a convincing battle against the Lannisters. Putting together the context clues — i.e. listening to that banger of a victory song — book readers may be startled to realize that this is actually referencing one of the biggest and bloodiest conflicts in all of "Fire & Blood."

Yes, it appears that "House of the Dragon" Season 3 technically adapted the vaunted "Fishfeed" massacre (more formally known as the Battle by the Lakeshore). The only problem, however? It takes place entirely off-screen.