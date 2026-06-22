There's One Thing All House Of The Dragon Fans Can Agree About

After two years, "House of the Dragon" is finally back. When it debuted in 2022, the series helped to restore confidence in HBO's ability to adapt George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels after the disastrous final season of "Game of Thrones." Unfortunately, the terribly paced "House of the Dragon" Season 2 served to undo much of that goodwill. Now, Season 3 is hitting the ground running with a giant battle and a major narrative development, both of which definitely should have taken place at the end of Season 2 instead.

The issues don't stop there. Showrunner Ryan Condal's "Fire & Blood" adaptation features some huge departures from the book, which has led to Martin basically disowning "House of the Dragon." At its worst, the series misunderstands the very point of its primary conflict, aka. the Dance of the Dragons, and focuses too much on the pointlessness of war by having seemingly every tragedy in its narrative be the result of some kind of miscommunication. In contrast, Martin's original book is chiefly about people doing increasingly horrible things in order to gain power, even if that means having to commit one atrocity after another.

Still, as controversial as "House of the Dragon" can be, and as polarizing as its creative choices are, there is one thing that everyone appears to agree on: composer Ramin Djawadi is doing incredible work here. Indeed, when other aspects of the show fall short, giving rise to scenes that lack the necessary epic scope or dramatic potency, we can always count on its score to be consistently great. That remains true during the low points in Season 2, with Djawadi delivering rousing music that makes everything feel that much more grand and emotional.