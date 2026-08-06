Marvel's X-Men Reboot Eyes Heartstopper And Elden Ring Actor To Play Cyclops

Marvel's forthcoming "X-Men" reboot has added a key member to the team. Folks, meet your new Cyclops. Kit Connor, known best for his role in the Netflix series "Heartstopper," has reportedly been cast to play the fan-favorite Mutant and leader of Charles Xavier's famed team.

The news was first reported by Deadline. Connor is said to have landed the role last week after meeting with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, as well as director Jake Schreier ("Thunderbolts*"), who will be at the helm for the much-anticipated reboot. It had previously been reported that Marvel's "X-Men" movie was eyeing Drew Starkey ("The Terminal List") for Cyclops, but that evidently didn't pan out.

Connor joins a cast that already includes "Ready or Not" star Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and there have been rumors that Charles Melton ("May December") may play Beast and Cailee Spaeny ("Alien: Romulus") is up for the role of Rogue. Another key member of the team has also been cast, but that would get into spoiler territory for fans who perhaps aren't up to date on everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, so we'll leave that name out for the time being.

As for Connor, this will be by far his most high-profile role to date. Some of his other notable projects include the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" and A24's war movie "Warfare," along with the upcoming big-budget movie adaptation of the "Elden Ring" video game property. He also starred in HBO's "His Dark Materials" TV series, in addition to lending his voice to "The Wild Robot."