X-Men Reboot Eyes Cailee Spaeny And Drew Starkey For Key Marvel Roles, Professor X Down To Two Actors

It's a day ending in Y, so that must mean we're on Marvel rumor patrol once again. With "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" finally here and "Avengers: Doomsday" now on the horizon, all eyes remain fixed on whatever Kevin Feige and his crew have in store for us next. By all accounts, we're about to enter the age of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first indication of this was the recent casting news of Samara Weaving as Emma Frost in the upcoming "X-Men" reboot. Now, the dam may well be breaking as every young and talented star around jockeys for a superhero role.

The latest round of speculation has to do with a quartet of fan-favorite "X-Men" characters. In recent newsletter, industry insider Jeff Sneider claims to have the scoop on who's currently up for the roles of Beast, Rogue, Cyclops, and Professor Charles Xavier. "May December" breakout Charles Melton is reportedly "wrapping up a deal" to be cast as Beast. Meanwhile, Melton's "Beef" Season 2 co-star and "Alien: Romulus" lead Cailee Spaeny is nearing the finish line to play Rogue. As for Cyclops? Supposedly, another up-and-comer in Drew Starkey (seen in "Queer," "The Terminal List," and most recently Apple TV's "Lucky") is described as the "favorite" to take over for James Marsden.

Much of this lines up with what /Film has heard the "X-Men" reboot, but Sneider saves the biggest (potential) bombshell for last. Apparently, the highly-regarded role of Professor X is down to two competing actors: Bill Skarsgård of "It" fame, and Tom Pelphrey (best known for "Ozark," "Mank," and, ironically enough, Marvel's "Iron Fist"). If true, Marvel ain't messing around, folks.