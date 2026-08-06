Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Chris Hansen Wants To Make Disturbing TV History

Robert Pattinson has become one of those actors I will watch in practically anything at this point. While there are still some doubters out there who like to use his time in the "Twilight" series against him, Pattinson has spent the majority of his career building up an impressive resume. He appears in small indie films as well as big blockbusters like "The Batman," and he's always turning in a memorable performance.

The actor has found a niche playing weirdos, oddballs, and people who just seem slightly off in some way. Earlier this year, he was great in the dark comedy "The Drama," which is now streaming on HBO Max. More recently, he stole the show as one of the smug suitors in "The Odyssey." And before the year ends, he's one the villains in "Dune: Part Three."

But that's not all Pattinson has in the tank. He's also leading "Primetime," Lance Oppenheim's film that examines the unsettling phenomenon that was "To Catch a Predator." Pattinson plays "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen, and the new "Primetime" trailer makes it clear that Oppenheim's movie will not exactly be a glowing, positive portrait of Hansen and his methods. The trailer, which you can check out above, is thrilling and disturbing, and makes "Primetime" look like an absolute must-see.