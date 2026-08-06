Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Chris Hansen Wants To Make Disturbing TV History
Robert Pattinson has become one of those actors I will watch in practically anything at this point. While there are still some doubters out there who like to use his time in the "Twilight" series against him, Pattinson has spent the majority of his career building up an impressive resume. He appears in small indie films as well as big blockbusters like "The Batman," and he's always turning in a memorable performance.
The actor has found a niche playing weirdos, oddballs, and people who just seem slightly off in some way. Earlier this year, he was great in the dark comedy "The Drama," which is now streaming on HBO Max. More recently, he stole the show as one of the smug suitors in "The Odyssey." And before the year ends, he's one the villains in "Dune: Part Three."
But that's not all Pattinson has in the tank. He's also leading "Primetime," Lance Oppenheim's film that examines the unsettling phenomenon that was "To Catch a Predator." Pattinson plays "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen, and the new "Primetime" trailer makes it clear that Oppenheim's movie will not exactly be a glowing, positive portrait of Hansen and his methods. The trailer, which you can check out above, is thrilling and disturbing, and makes "Primetime" look like an absolute must-see.
Primetime looks like a disturbing must-see movie
One of the best films I saw last year was David Osit's disquieting documentary "Predators" (it's currently streaming on Paramount+ if you want to check it out, but be warned: it's not an easy watch). Osit's doc takes a deep look at the "To Catch a Predator" phenomenon, and the results are uncomfortable to say the least. While "Predators" isn't defending nor excusing the actions of adult men who show up at strange homes assuming they're going to meet children, the doc does investigate the complicated, potentially dangerous legacy the show left behind. It also doesn't portray Chris Hansen in the best light.
With all that in mind, I was curious to see how "Primetime" was going to tackle similar ground. A part of me even wondered if the film was going to portray Hansen in some sort of uber-heroic manner. This new trailer puts any concern about that to bed, because it's clear Pattinson is playing Hansen as a morally dubious, potentially manic huckster chasing TV fame at any cost — highly reminiscent of Jake Gyllenhaal's deranged character in "Nightcrawler." I have no doubt this movie is going to inspire complicated feelings in some people, but I have to say this trailer is absolute dynamite and I can't wait to see the film.
In addition to Pattinson, "Primetime" features Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers (!?), Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine. "Primetime" opens in theaters on September 25, 2026.