Robert Pattinson's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It is genuinely astounding — and I mean this in the best possible way — that Robert Pattinson started his career as a teen heartthrob and became one of the most audacious and respected performers of his generation. After booking a role in the 2004 film "Vanity Fair" only for his scenes to end up on the cutting room floor, Pattinson rose to prominence as the doomed Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Then the guy booked a little independent movie called "Twilight," and the rest is history.

After a five-film saga as the century-old teenage vampire Edward Cullen — who falls for actual teenager Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart (who also went on to build a truly fascinating and excellent career as an adult actor), Pattinson was ready to spread his wings, and he did. Despite working on non-"Twilight" fare during the franchise like "Remember Me" (notable for its absolutely bonkers twist ending), "Bel Ami," and "Cosmopolis," gutsier projects like "Maps to the Stars" and "Good Time" put Pattinson firmly on the map, making it clear that he's much more than a sparkly vampire.

So which Pattinson movies are the best of the best as far as review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is concerned? I did skip his second-highest-rated film, 2022's "Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer," because it's a documentary and Pattinson appears in archival footage, so it's not exactly a good indicator of his on-screen talent. Beyond that, though, there's an embarrassment of riches to choose from, so here are Robert Pattinson's five best movies according to Rotten Tomatoes, ranked.