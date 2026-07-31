Zendaya And Robert Pattinson's Divisive A24 Movie Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

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Zendaya is having one of the best years ever as an actress. She's currently in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey," with "Euphoria" Season 3 in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is also in "The Odyssey," with both actors also due to star alongside Timothee Chalamet in "Dune: Part Three" later this year. But before that, Zendaya and Pattinson starred in a pitch-black comedy from A24 that is now streaming.

Available now to HBO Max subscribers, "The Drama" is an unbelievably wild ride, one that truly warrants must-watch status. It's a divisive movie, and those who do watch it are going to have mixed feelings. Some of you are going to hate it and some of you are going to love it. But it's one of those movies that warrants an awful lot of discussion, and it's a discussion worth having.

Without getting into spoilers, the movie centers on a happily engaged couple (Zendaya and Pattinson) who are put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week careening off the rails. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli ("Dream Scenario"), the cast also includes Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Mamoudou Athie ("Jurassic World Dominion").

Writing for /Film, Bill Bria called "The Drama" an "uncomfortable dramedy" in which Zendaya and Pattinson shine. That's as good of a description as one can offer without giving the whole thing away, but it's also the kind of review highlight that seems tame in retrospect. It's a difficult movie to discuss without giving away too much. That's the primary reason it warrants watching.