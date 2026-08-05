House Of The Dragon Fans Have A Perfect Reason To Watch This Apple TV Spy Series
What does a high fantasy franchise about swords and dragons and ice zombies have to do with Apple TV's most grounded spy series straight out of Cold War thrillers of old? Not much, admittedly, unless you count the crossover appeal between the political intrigue of "Game of Thrones" and the espionage drama of "Slow Horses." But with "House of the Dragon" wrapping up its third season and likely no plans on returning for another two years, what's a fan of the world of Westeros to do in the meantime? (In this scenario, we're assuming you've already re-watched the brilliant "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 1 to help scratch that itch.)
We have the perfect solution: Watch a wildly different genre series that just so happens to star many of the same cast members. How can you go wrong with that? The courtly politics of "House of the Dragon" and its royal family might be a far cry from the London-set spy shenanigans in the muck and grime of "Slow Horses," but fans interested in catching up on the latter may find several reasons to finally jump on board. Come for the multiple casting quirks that puts many familiar faces from both "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones" at the center of the action, and stay for the intricately-woven plots that puts a target on the biggest rejects and misfits that MI5 has to offer.
By the time you're up to speed on the impending release of "Slow Horses" Season 6, you might find the long wait for the final season "House of the Dragon" suddenly feels a little more bearable.
House of the Dragons star Olivia Cooke appears in Slow Horses, along with several Westeros veterans
For someone like me who knew nothing about "Slow Horses" before recently diving in (beyond its odd-sounding title and the fact that Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb apparently passes a lot of gas), the pleasant surprises come early and often in Season 1. Olivia Cooke nation, were you aware of the talented actor's supporting appearance in the Apple TV series when it first debuted in 2022 (the same year, coincidentally, as the premiere of "House of the Dragon")? While Jack Lowden's River Cartwright remains the story's main lead, Cooke shines as fellow spy Sid Baker stationed at Slough House, the off-site facility for MI5 agents deemed a liability to live it up alongside the best and brightest at MI5 headquarters (known as The Park). Granted, Cooke's role is minimal at best and will leave newcomers hungry for much more, but we'll gladly take whatever we can get.
That's not the only "House of the Dragon" crossover in "Slow Horses," however. For the Gwayne Hightower groupies out there, actor Freddie Fox frequently steals the show throughout the early seasons as James Webb, a slick-haired rival to River and one of the most punchable minor antagonists you'll ever meet. Although focused on our small group of overlooked agents, the series frequently zooms out to give these so-called slow horses (or "Joes," as their disgruntled boss calls them) plenty of formidable foes to bounce off of time and again. Yet another Westeros veteran who fits that bill would be Gavin Spokes (cast as a secondary villain in Season 3), who also portrayed Lord Lyonel Strong in prior seasons of "House of the Dragon."
The true appeal of "Slow Horses," though, goes far beyond these connections.
Game of Thrones fan or not, Slow Horses is well worth a watch
We could wax poetic about all the deeper connections between the agents of Slough House and the various figures from Westeros, but that hardly scratches the surface of what actually makes "Slow Horses" so entertaining. It's not just the recurring presence of Jonathan Pryce as River's grandfather and legendary MI5 retiree David Cartwright, with Pryce having previously stolen all his scenes in "Game of Thrones" as the troublesome High Sparrow. No, the absolute best part of the Apple TV series is in how it takes each of these spare parts and turns them into underdogs that we can't help but root for each and every season.
What "Slow Horses" lacks in the budget-breaking spectacle and high-flying action of "House of the Dragon," it more than makes up for with a similar eye for the absolute grittiest of details. Each season functions as its own standalone chapter, throwing anything from domestic terrorists to Russian sleeper cells to government coverups at our overmatched agents. All the while, we're carried along by the contentious web of relationships between these spurned outcasts, the various grudges they harbor against their own agency, and their shared disdain for a boss who can't stand the sight of them — but, deep down, is their staunchest and most loyal ally in the field. Oh, and unlike "House of the Dragon" and its torturously long production process, Apple TV churns out new seasons on a yearly basis. What a concept!
As Season 6 approaches, "Slow Horses" will once again become appointment viewing — both for "Game of Thrones" fans and otherwise. Maybe it's not so long a trip from Westeros to smog-filled London, after all. "Slow Horses" Season 6 debuts on Apple TV September 16, 2026.