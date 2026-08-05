House Of The Dragon Fans Have A Perfect Reason To Watch This Apple TV Spy Series

What does a high fantasy franchise about swords and dragons and ice zombies have to do with Apple TV's most grounded spy series straight out of Cold War thrillers of old? Not much, admittedly, unless you count the crossover appeal between the political intrigue of "Game of Thrones" and the espionage drama of "Slow Horses." But with "House of the Dragon" wrapping up its third season and likely no plans on returning for another two years, what's a fan of the world of Westeros to do in the meantime? (In this scenario, we're assuming you've already re-watched the brilliant "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 1 to help scratch that itch.)

We have the perfect solution: Watch a wildly different genre series that just so happens to star many of the same cast members. How can you go wrong with that? The courtly politics of "House of the Dragon" and its royal family might be a far cry from the London-set spy shenanigans in the muck and grime of "Slow Horses," but fans interested in catching up on the latter may find several reasons to finally jump on board. Come for the multiple casting quirks that puts many familiar faces from both "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones" at the center of the action, and stay for the intricately-woven plots that puts a target on the biggest rejects and misfits that MI5 has to offer.

By the time you're up to speed on the impending release of "Slow Horses" Season 6, you might find the long wait for the final season "House of the Dragon" suddenly feels a little more bearable.