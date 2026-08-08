Samara Weaving's 2021 Action Movie Based On A Beloved Toy Franchise Was A Legendary Flop

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Paramount Pictures has long wanted to make the "G.I. Joe" movies a "thing," and understandably so. The studio had tremendous success with the "Transformers" movies in the 2000s and 2010s, leading to a multi-billion-dollar franchise also based on a Hasbro toy line. These toy lines were closely linked with one another, so why not? But "G.I. Joe" never really became a big deal in the realm of blockbuster filmmaking.

However, 2021's "Snake Eyes," led by Henry Golding ("A Simple Favor") and co-starring Samara Weaving ("Ready or Not"), became something of a legendary flop. It was the wrong movie at the wrong time, but one that forced Paramount to once again reconsider its entire approach to "G.I. Joe" on the big screen.

Directed by Robert Schwentke ("The Divergent Series"), the movie centers on the titular Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), a loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan's heir apparent. After arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him the home he's been longing for. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance will be tested.

Weaving, who is now set to play Emma Frost in Marvel's "X-Men" reboot, plays Scarlett in the movie. She was on a serious upswing at that time thanks to the success of "Ready or Not." As was Golding for that matter, who many were suggesting would be a great candidate to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. This movie seemed like it could be that big franchise break for all involved, taking their careers to the next level. That's not how it panned out in any way, shape or form. The movie was a critical and commercial disaster.