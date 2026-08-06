Strange New Worlds Provides The Least Likely Origin Story Imaginable For Star Trek's Most Important Relationship

Hallucination, be gone! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 3, "Human Best Friend."

Did we just see the beginning of a beautiful "Star Trek" friendship? "Strange New Worlds" just keeps on keeping on throughout its fourth season, jumping genres like nobody's business and further weaving together aspects of franchise lore while it does so — from repeating references to the mysterious Division 12 to messing with time travel rules to integrating Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk into the action. That last part is one of the Paramount+ show's more successful additions, even though the fabled Starfleet captain isn't canonically meant to serve on the USS Enterprise at this point in the timeline. Instead, co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have found creative ways to have him cross paths with our crew ... which he'll eventually come to command during the events of "The Original Series."

No installment of "Strange New Worlds" features Kirk with more humor and silliness than in the third episode of Season 4. For most of the hour, we're trapped with the buddy-comedy duo of Lieutenant Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) in a special "Star Trek" twist on "The Hangover," as they enjoy some well-deserved shore leave on a planet known for its alcohol-like atmospheric effects on unsuspecting vacationers. Scotty and Ortegas' occasional run-ins with the rest of their inebriated crewmembers only lead to more hijinks, though none more welcome than one subplot in particular.

Spock spends much of the episode bonding with Kirk, convinced the latter is only a hallucination in his mind. The final reveal that Kirk was actually there all along isn't just meant as a punchline, however. It turns this into the unlikely origin story we've been waiting for all along.