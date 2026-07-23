Strange New Worlds Season 4 Just Rewrote Star Trek's Rules For Time Travel

Warning: Spoilers to follow for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premiere, "Valles Marineris."

"Don't overthink it." Late in the Season 4 premiere of "Strange New Worlds," Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike wryly hangs a lampshade on a quintessential fact of life in the "Star Trek" universe. This is a franchise that deals with aliens, cosmic phenomena, alternate universes, and, oh yeah, time travel. Sure, some of these topics are given an impressive amount of thought (like the question behind why seemingly every extraterrestrial species looks as humanoid as we do, as answered in the classic "The Next Generation" episode "The Chase"). But, sometimes, fans are much better served by suspending a certain amount of disbelief and just going with it.

So, it should come as little surprise that "Star Trek" is up to its usual tricks once again. "Strange New Worlds" has delved into some seriously heady territory before, but nothing compares to an hour that begins like an old cowboy Western and ends with a "Jurassic Park"-like money shot of dinosaurs roaming Earth 65 million years ago. It's just another day in the five-year mission of the USS Enterprise, this time adding a pinch of time travel to the mix. Thanks to an interstellar squall, our crew is sent careening into the Sol system at a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

In and of itself, this wouldn't be such a notable twist on the "Trek" formula. But, once Pike puts some cues together and realizes that his infringement on Earth's past is actually meant to happen, we're thrown for a loop. In a series where time travel is restricted out of fear of changing the past (and, thus, the future), "Strange New Worlds" posits the exact opposite ... and rewrites the rules in the process.