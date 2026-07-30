Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Keeps Bringing Up Division 12, But What Is That?

The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "The Griffin Incident" might quickly earn the nickname of "The Event Horizon episode," as it mirrors the plot and the tone of Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi horror film pretty closely. In this case, the USS Enterprise has come upon the USS Griffin, a ghost ship that had disappeared without a trace nine years earlier. Because they like spooky places (I presume), Spock (Ethan Peck), La'an (Christina Chong), and Kirk (Paul Wesley) all beam over to investigate, while a plot contrivance prevents the Enterprise from sticking around. They are left alone on a ghost ship. What could possibly go wrong?

Naturally, the ship is haunted. The three characters begin seeing/hallucinating phantoms throughout the ship, most of them culled from their own subconscious minds. Spock sees a ghostly version of his ex-girlfriend, T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), who will end up strapping him to a table and medically torturing him. Things just get more violent and spooky from there.

Unique about "The Griffin Incident" is there isn't much in the way of pseudoscientific explanation for the ghosts. There is a line about "negatively charged ions" (the actual scientific term is an "anion"), but the script never defines what the ghosts are. As far as we know, they're just ghosts. At the end of the episode, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) mentions that the Griffin will be towed back to the headquarters of Division 12 for investigation. He mentions that he's called upon Division 12 six times in his career.

Division 12? What's that? In the context of the episode, Division 12 is typically called in to investigate eerie space phenomena when no other scientific explanation is possible. Division 12, it seems, is an in-universe paranormal division in "Star Trek" — the space version of "The X-Files."