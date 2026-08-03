The Most Rabid Fanbase On The Internet Is Actually Making The World A Better Place

Fandom scholars may one day study the "Heated Rivalry" phenomenon alongside cultural touchstones like Beatlemania. The New York Times bestselling "Game Changers" book series from Rachel Reid first hit shelves in 2018, but after the Canadian television network Crave adapted the first two books for Jacob Tierney's "Heated Rivalry," the queer hockey romance ignited a cultural moment. In less than a year, stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have become international sensations, and the show's popularity has grown at a breathtaking pace.

And while the HR fandom includes the same bad-faith actors and totally inappropriate, if not downright dangerous, weirdos found in every fandom — the majority of HR fan coverage has focused almost exclusively on a loud, toxic minority of jerks and completely disregarded all of the positivity they're putting out into the world. United by a love of Reid's world and Tierney's adaptation, fans have transformed their enthusiasm into powerful action.

History shows that passionate fan communities can become effective forces for good. The controversial Snyderbros raised $500k for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, while Potterheads have organized fundraisers for transgender protection groups to combat the transphobic actions of the series' creator. Despite being one of the newest fandoms on the scene, the "Heated Rivalry" community has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities, advocacy organizations, and institutions connected to both the story's themes and causes personally meaningful to its cast and creative team.

Including smaller-scale events like HR-themed trivia nights and dance parties that double as fundraisers, fans around the world have turned celebration into tangible impact. Thanks to dedicated community members who have documented these efforts, the scale of that generosity is impossible to ignore — and it deserves every bit as much attention as the fandom's loudest critics.