Why Bill Metzger From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar

Plenty of familiar faces can be found getting in on the action of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Jon Bernthal appears as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, while Mark Ruffalo returns as both Bruce Banner and The Hulk. There's one other Marvel Cinematic Universe star making somewhat of an unexpected appearance too.

But the latest webslinging adventure for Tom Holland as Peter Parker also brings some new faces into the MCU. "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink plays a mysterious villain whose identity probably didn't need to be kept secret, and "The Bear" co-star Liza Colón-Zayas makes her debut as Detective DeWolff.

Plus, you might have recognized one of the other new characters entering the fray in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," in the form of Bill Metzger, who has an important role in the Department of Damage Control offices situated in New York City. Metzger is mostly a bureaucrat who probably shouldn't be trusted, so he's not squaring off with Spider-Man in any blockbuster action scenes. However, if you thought the man behind Bill Metzger looked familiar but couldn't place where you'd seen him before, we've got you covered.

That's Tramell Tillman, who is best known for playing Mr. Milchick, the soft-spoken, matter-of-fact supervisor from Apple TV's hit sci-fi series "Severance." Tillman made TV history by becoming the first Black person and the first openly gay person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn on the show. The attention for this performance has also resulted in the actor being sought out for other key roles in film and television.