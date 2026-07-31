Why Bill Metzger From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar
Plenty of familiar faces can be found getting in on the action of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Jon Bernthal appears as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, while Mark Ruffalo returns as both Bruce Banner and The Hulk. There's one other Marvel Cinematic Universe star making somewhat of an unexpected appearance too.
But the latest webslinging adventure for Tom Holland as Peter Parker also brings some new faces into the MCU. "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink plays a mysterious villain whose identity probably didn't need to be kept secret, and "The Bear" co-star Liza Colón-Zayas makes her debut as Detective DeWolff.
Plus, you might have recognized one of the other new characters entering the fray in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," in the form of Bill Metzger, who has an important role in the Department of Damage Control offices situated in New York City. Metzger is mostly a bureaucrat who probably shouldn't be trusted, so he's not squaring off with Spider-Man in any blockbuster action scenes. However, if you thought the man behind Bill Metzger looked familiar but couldn't place where you'd seen him before, we've got you covered.
That's Tramell Tillman, who is best known for playing Mr. Milchick, the soft-spoken, matter-of-fact supervisor from Apple TV's hit sci-fi series "Severance." Tillman made TV history by becoming the first Black person and the first openly gay person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn on the show. The attention for this performance has also resulted in the actor being sought out for other key roles in film and television.
Severance star Tramell Tillman also joined the Mission: Impossible franchise
After finding success from "Severance," Tillman has taken some supporting roles in movies like "Sweethearts" and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." But the actor was already working fairly regularly in television before the breakout turn in "Severance" came along.
Back in 2018, Tillman appeared in 10 episodes of AMC's dark dramedy "Dietland," followed by a recurring role in the first season of "Godfather of Harlem" in 2019. You may have also caught Tillman in an episode of the Sherlock Holmes series "Elementary" or the 1970s-set series "Hunters" at Prime.
But of course, it's "Severance" where people know Tillman best. As Mr. Milchick, the actor has delivered some memorable lines in an unsettlingly calm and professional fashion, ranging from gems like "devour feculance" to the restrained "The Music Dance Experience is officially canceled," which also followed some impressive dancing from Tillman in a musical sequence. See for yourself:
Tillman's career is truly just beginning to blossom. In addition to continuing his role on "Severance," the actor will soon be seen in "Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother" with Mahershala Ali, "Ebenezer" with Johnny Depp, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming musical movie "Octet." Surely there are plenty more performances for Tillman to shine in, and we can't wait to see where his career goes next.