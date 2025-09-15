Severance Star Tramell Tillman Made TV History At The 2025 Emmys

Tramell Tillman's performance review on "Severance" didn't go particularly well in season 2, but in real life, Tillman took home television's most prestigious award for his performance as Lumon manager Seth Milchick — and he made history in the process.

Tillman became the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as the first openly gay Black man to take home the statue. (Colman Domingo and Billy Porter became the first openly gay Black men to win Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Euphoria" and "Pose," respectively.) In 2015, Viola Davis won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama thanks to her soapy series "How to Get Away With Murder," and Sterling K. Brown then made history with his win in 2017 for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Gail Fisher was the first Black supporting actress in a drama series to take home the gold in 1970 for "Mannix." As for comedy, when Quinta Brunson won her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2023, she was the second Black actress to ever achieve this feat, after Isabel Sanford won for "The Jeffersons" 42 years prior.

It should go without saying that this is an embarrassing track record for the Emmys, considering that the award category Tillman won has been around for over 70 years. At least Tillman was recognized this year, though; he didn't earn a nomination for the first season of the Apple TV+ series, and he should have. Without Tillman's Mr. Milchick, I don't think "Severance" would be quite as great as it is, and the show's second season perfectly addressed the complexities of Milchick's place at Lumon Industries.