Host Nate Bargatze Ruined The 2025 Emmys With One Of The Worst Bits In TV History

Let me get one thing out of the way before any of you try and start something: I don't have a problem with Nate Bargatze as, like, a concept, or even as a stand-up comedian. I know his whole brand is apolitical and inoffensive, and in these truly weird times, that's generally a good thing. With that said, he was a terrible choice to host last night's Emmys, and for some reason, he quadrupled down on a crappy bit for the entire telecast that threatened to mess up the entire ceremony.

"Relax," I can hear you saying. "It was just a joke!" Yeah, but aren't jokes supposed to be funny? Here's what happened. First of all, I do think it's generally lazy that, instead of delivering a monologue about the year in television (and there was plenty of material there!), Bargatze dragged James Austin Johnson, Mikey Day, and Bowen Yang onstage to do yet another version of his "George Washington" sketch that he's done twice now on "Saturday Night Live." (It wasn't about the founding father this time, but the inventor of television instead, and Bargatze and his writing team went with unbelievably tired jokes about how The Learning Channel doesn't have learning and The History Channel mostly features shows about aliens. It wasn't a good sketch! Sorry!) Then, after bringing out recently fired late night host Stephen Colbert — to a standing ovation, no less — to present outstanding lead actor in a comedy to Seth Rogen for "The Studio," Bargatze returned.

If you thought the host would deliver a monologue then, you were sorely mistaken. Instead, Bargatze announced that he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, but if any winners exceeded a 45 second time limit set by Bargatze during their acceptance speeches, he'd remove money from said donation. So here's the dynamic he created: The people whom the ceremony was meant to honor would end up feeling weird and bad about giving speeches and rush through said speeches so it didn't look like they were stealing money from literal children, and to drive the point home, Bargatze and JB Smoove kept parading a horde of confused actual kids around. If this sounds weird, bad, and insane, it was — and it only got worse as the telecast went on.