The White Lotus Season 3's Slow Pace Defended By Creator Mike White

Put down that piña colada if you haven't watched all of season 3 of "The White Lotus," including the season finale "Amor Fati." Spoilers lie ahead.

During a podcast about the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus" — Mike White's globe-trotting drama that may or may not still be a proper anthology series — creator, showrunner, and sole writer White addressed critiques of the Thailand-set season. Some fans and critics thought that, compared to the hit HBO show's two previous (and award-winning) seasons, season 3 moved a little slowly. So what did White say in response to complaints about the season's pacing? "The pacing and the vibe ... it definitely gets under their skin," White said on the official "White Lotus" podcast. He continued:

"There was complaining about how there's no plot. I find that part weird. It never did ... part of me is just like, 'Bro, this is the vibe.' I'm world-building. If you don't want to go to bed with me, then get out of my bed. I'm edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don't want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don't be a bossy bottom. Get the f–k out of my bed. Don't come home with me. Don't get naked in my bed. Get the f–k out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen."

That is ... a new and interesting way to address criticism of your work! Let's unpack what happened at the end of the season and try to figure out if White is right or if his critics have a point.

