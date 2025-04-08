Every Season Of The White Lotus, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for all three seasons of "The White Lotus," including the season 3 finale "Amor Fati."

In 2022, after season 2 of "The White Lotus" wrapped up, creator, writer, and director Mike White spoke in a post-finale featurette (via Variety) about how each season of the series has a different theme. "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said at the time. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Now that the third season is complete, we know that it's precisely what White did, exploring themes of revenge, family, and spirituality through deeply flawed characters like Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook), who plans to move to a monastery there before abruptly changing her mind and choosing creature comforts back home, or Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins), who thinks he finds peace about his late father before going on a wild rampage through the resort that results in the deaths of three people (including him). So where does the third season that focuses on "spirituality" rank amongst the seasons that center "money" and "sex?" I'll say this: even a lesser season of a show by White is pretty good, so keep that in mind as I go ahead and rank the seasons of "The White Lotus" from least amazing to most incredible.

